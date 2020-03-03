Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen GRANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen GRANT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Promoted to Glory on Saturday February 29, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington at the age of 90. Beloved wife of Fredrick Grant. Loving mother of Wendy Hutchison (David) and Robert Grant. Cherished grandmother of Annie (Enrickay) and Katie and great-grandmother of Ellonie. Ellen will be fondly remembered by her sister Eileen Sherwood as well as many extended family members, friends and fellow parishioners of the Salvation Army Church where she was a dedicated member for many years. In keeping with Ellen's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Salvation Army - Burlington Community Church, 2090 Prospect St., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by light refreshments. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -