Home

POWERED BY

Services
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Hunter DAVIDSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Hunter DAVIDSON Obituary
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of ELLEN HUNTER DAVIDSON age 97. Ellen was born in Edinburgh Scotland to her parents Maryann (nee Gordon) and Henry Hunter Davidson. She came to Canada about the age of 22. Ellen worked at Westinghouse in Hamilton with her good friend Claudia for many years. Being a very strong and independent individual, Ellen lived on her own in a retirement home for many years up till her passing on Tuesday, February 25th. She is predeceased by her very close friends, Sadie Yager, Helen Marshall, Claudia and Bill McDermott, Marilyn Belshaw and many other good friends over the years. Ellen was an extremely kind and caring person to the Belshaw family for over 50 years. Ellen will certainly be missed by all. A celebration of Ellen's life will be held at DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2241 New St., Burlington, Ont. L7R 1J2, on Saturday, February 29th with visitation from 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -