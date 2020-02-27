|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of ELLEN HUNTER DAVIDSON age 97. Ellen was born in Edinburgh Scotland to her parents Maryann (nee Gordon) and Henry Hunter Davidson. She came to Canada about the age of 22. Ellen worked at Westinghouse in Hamilton with her good friend Claudia for many years. Being a very strong and independent individual, Ellen lived on her own in a retirement home for many years up till her passing on Tuesday, February 25th. She is predeceased by her very close friends, Sadie Yager, Helen Marshall, Claudia and Bill McDermott, Marilyn Belshaw and many other good friends over the years. Ellen was an extremely kind and caring person to the Belshaw family for over 50 years. Ellen will certainly be missed by all. A celebration of Ellen's life will be held at DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 2241 New St., Burlington, Ont. L7R 1J2, on Saturday, February 29th with visitation from 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020