A life lived with love. Elliott passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, surrounded by his family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the age of 40. Beloved husband of 15 years to Carolyn McFayden. Father of Liam and Kevin (predeceased). Beloved son of Sheila and Keith, and brother of Emily (Matt). Nephew of Martha (Pat), and Margaret (Charles) and cousin of Hugh (Ashley), Ian (Erin) and Colin. Son-in-law of John and Coby McFayden, and brother-in-law of Christine (Brent), Katherine (Brian) and Kellie (Joshua). Elliott was born in Burlington on July 26, 1979. He will be remembered for his sense of humour, loyalty, standing up for what is right, working hard and helping others. A grateful thank you to the staff of the ICU at Joseph Brant Hospital. Visitation will take place at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N., Waterdown on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A Private Family Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Animal Adoptions of Flamborough would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020