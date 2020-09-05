It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, granduncle, and great-granduncle. Elmar Gelzins will be forever missed by Helen, his loving wife for over 61 years, daughter Elva Palo (Kuldar), grandchildren Randel, Aleksandra (Justin), Heili, Linda-Marie, Kai, and great-grand-daughter Mila. Also missing him will be his older brother Osvalds Gelzins (Alice), niece Annemarie Sier and her family Marcia, Adam (Karla),Tyra and Jada. Elmar was predeceased by his loving nephew and godson Aivars Gelzins. Elmar settled in Hamilton, Ontario in 1952 after leaving Latvia and then emigrating from England. He excelled as an athlete, becoming a silver-medalist boxer (Commonwealth Games). He worked at Stelco in the Mechanical Department in Hamilton until his retirement, and lived in Dundas, Ontario for 50 years. His biggest joy in life was cultivating his relationships with his family and friends. He was devoted to his Estonian wife Helen (Laarne) and enjoyed activities and adventures with his daughter and grandchildren. Elmar studied jewellery and metal arts, beginning in Europe, and continued to expand his artistic interests with further education at George Brown College, Mohawk College and the Dundas Valley School of Art. A former member of the Toronto Metal Arts Guild, Elmar continued a long membership with The Society of Estonian Artists in Toronto (EKKT), even as a Supporting Member while residing a short while at Kristus Darzs Latvian Home in Woodbridge, Ontario. In keeping with Elmar's wishes, cremation has been completed. A memorial service to remember Elmar will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at St. Peter's Estonian Lutheran Church, 817 Mt. Pleasant Road in Toronto, Ontario. Provincial health regulations will be followed and masks will be required. In memory of Elmar, donations may be made to The Society of Estonian Artists in Toronto (contact ekktartists@gmail.com). Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
