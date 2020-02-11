|
Peacefully on Monday, February 10th, 2020, Elsie Gardiner of Hamilton passed away in her 94th year. Loving mother of Dan (Karen), Jim (Laureli), Tom (Dorothy), Linda (Chris). Predeceased by her beloved husband Bob (1990) and her loving son Bobby (1973). Dearly missed by her treasured grandchildren Danielle (Rob), Robin (Colleen), Jennifer (Mark), Alex, Grace, Brian (Lori), Michael (Jen), Paul, Bobby, and her great grandchildren Ezra, Elizabeth, Adelaide, Brayden and Hadley. Predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Elsie will be fondly remembered by many relatives and dear friends as a quiet, caring woman who touched many lives. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Idlewyld Manor for the dedicated care they provided mom over the past few years. Resting at the M.A. Clarke Funeral Home, 567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton. Family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 12th, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Service from the chapel is on Thursday, February 13th, at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Assistance Program would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020