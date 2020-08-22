Elsie KOMCZYNSKI

Passed away peacefully at Wentworth Lodge in Dundas on August 16, 2020 in her 95th year. She will be reunited in heaven with her late husband Chester, and her daughter Veronica. Mother to Steven. Cherished grandmother of Wesley, and Alexis Robinson (Garth), and great-grandmother to Shyla. She was a survivor of the trials of World War II, and immigrated to Canada with a young family. Elsie fulfilled her dream and built a beautiful house and hobby farm in Carlisle. She had a strong passion for gardening and a love of all animals. Her smile was as bright as her eyes and she will be deeply missed. A Private Funeral Service will be held at the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME, Swackhamer Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com