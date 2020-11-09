Passed away peacefully in her 100th year at Welland Hospital on November 6, 2020. Predeceased by her loving husband, Sidney. Beloved mother of Joyce (Bill McAloney), Colleen (Ron Earl), Beverly (Tom Messina), Evelyn Cork (Fred Hamilton) and Steven Cork (Tammy). She will be fondly remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to COVID restrictions, a private family visitation and funeral service will be held with arrangements entrusted to L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME (151 Ottawa Street North, Hamilton, 905-544-1147). Interment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society (1575 Upper Ottawa Street, Suite 700, Hamilton, ON, L8W 3E2). The family would like to thank Dr. Brenda Copps for all her kindness. Special thanks to Janet Bott and the PSWs at Paramed St. Catharines, as well as to the caring nurses and doctors at Welland Hospital. Please sign the online Book of Condolence at www.lgwallace.ca
.