Peacefully passed away, at Shalom Manor, Grimsby, on Saturday, May 16, 2020, just shy of her 100th birthday. Beloved sister of Dorothy Devney (late Wilf April 2020). Predeceased by her siblings; Gladys Boos, Henry "Jack" Tozer and Leslie Tozer. Cherished aunt to her nieces Janet MacDonald and Susan Love and their families and friends. Also cherished are special friends and family in England. Elsie was born in Smallfield, Surrey, England to John and Minnie Tozer. Elsie was a proud veteran of WWII as a Sergeant in the Auxiliary Territorial Service, in Records Management. Medals received: The War Medal 1939 - 1945 and The Defence Medal. Following the war, she worked as a cartographer. Elsie's wit, intelligence and amazing memory and love will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Private Cremation will take place at this time. The family would like to thank the staff at Burlington Gardens, where Elsie formerly resided, with a special thanks to Shekha. Also thank you to the staff at Shalom, Elsie's last home, especially the staff in Mapleview, specifically Miranda, for all their compassion and care. If desired, donations in Elsie's Memory can be made to The Salvation Army. https://secure.salvationarmy.ca/registrant/DonationPage.aspx?eventid=226583&langpref=en-CA&Referrer=web&_ga=2.113727239.1292368309.1589722739-117033928.1589722739
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.