After 96 years, Elsie passed peacefully on July 23rd in The Meadows LTC, Ancaster. Predeceased by her first husband, Alan Carpenter (m. 22 years) and recently her second husband, Milt Purvis (m. 44 years). She enjoyed playing golf, gardening, travelling and spending many happy years wintering in Florida. Dear mother of Lynn (John Sorowka), Bob Carpenter, and step daughter Deb (Jim Kszan). Proud grandmother of Carla, Cori (James), Lindsay (Jesse) and Ryan. Great-grandmother to Jace, Darby, Connley, Easton and Evie. Reunited with her sisters Gladys, Evelyn, Edna and their spouses. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. We wish to thank the staff at Panabaker House, The Meadows LTC in Ancaster for their wonderful care and compassion for the last 8 years of her life. "May she rest in peace and forever remain in our hearts." If desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Personal condolences and favourite memories can be shared at www.dbancaster.ca