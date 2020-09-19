Elsie Thorne

Elsie passed away peacefully at Macassa Lodge on Aug 31, 2020 at the age of 98. Cherished mom of Carol Higson (Dan), proud and loving Grandma/Great Grandma to Lindsay Felker (Matt, Grayson, Lola), Tiffany Johnston (Dave, Cole, Caden) and Daniel Higson. Predeceased by husband Ralph, and sisters Florrie And May. She was born in London, England and immigrated to Canada after serving in the ATS of the British Army. Longtime employee and retiree of Henderson Hospital and lifelong parishioner and member of the Women's Auxiliary at St Stephen On The Mount. Elsie's favourite pastimes included gardening, knitting, reading, cooking and playing card games with friends and family. She loved to laugh and share stories of her antics while in the army with a sparkle in her eye. She met life's challenges with strength, compassion and whitty humour. She touched many lives over the years and will be fondly remembered. Sincere gratitude to A2 staff at Macassa for their excellent care over the last 3 yrs, with special thanks to RPN Robin who went above and beyond. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid, a private celebration of life will be limited to family. In memory of dear Elsie, please aspire to complete random acts of kindness for others, as she often did throughout her long life. Forever in our hearts



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store