|
|
On Thursday, January 23, 2020 In her 96th year, Elly was received into the arms of her Saviour. She finished the race and has received the crown of Glory. For 69 years Elly was a loving wife to her husband Jack who passed away only six weeks ago. She was a blessing to all who knew her. Elly was a loving mother to Harmina (Hank) Vanderbrugghen, Bert (the late Susan) Schutten, the late Jo-Anne (Robert) Steltman, Freda Schutten, John Schutten, and Antoinette St. Angelo. Her grandchildren Sarah (Brad), Adam+(Christa), Rachel (Dan), David (Andrea), Emily (Doug), Kerry (Neil), Cameron (Jacey), Kris, Jason, Carina (Mat), Steven and great-grandchildren will miss their beloved oma. Grieving family and friends are comforted by the words of Matthew 5:4 "God blesses those who mourn, for they will be comforted" Visitation with the family is planned for Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at CORNERSTONE CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 353 Stonechurch Rd. E., Hamilton, where the Memorial Service will also be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. Private family interment to take place at Queen's Lawn Cemetery, Grimsby, ON. Donations to charities of choice are appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Tributes and condolences can be made at kitchingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 25, 2020