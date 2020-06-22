Peacefully at Macassa Lodge on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in her 84th year. Elvira is forever reunited with her husband Luigi after 45 years. Cherished mother of Leo. Daughter of Pietro and Panfilia Ciamacco. Dear sister of Mariannia Constantinou (the late Andro), the late Antonio and Maria Ciamacco, Michele and Silvana Ciamacco, Gina and Costantino Silvestri, Pasquale and Lia Ciamacco, Osvaldo Ciamacco , the late Erma Ciamacco and Vitatia Ciamacco. Dear sister-in-law of the late Rosina and Paquale D'Alessandro, the late Lenina and Saute Silvestri, the late Archangelo and Carolina Silvestri, the late Michele Silvestri (Luisa DiDiodato), Tonino and the late Iolanda Silvestri and Giovanni and Stanka Silvestri. She will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, grand neices and nephews, cousins and friends in Canada, Italy, USA, and England. She will fondly be remembered by her friends within the Inrtodacqua community. The members of CWL of St. Margaret Mary Church. Loved and adored by the many students and staff she was surrounded by at her work with the Catholic School Board. Elvira and her family wish to express their great appreciation to Macassa Lodge for the outstanding care provided during her lengthy stay. Visitation will be held at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel (43 Barton St. E, Hamilton) on Tuesday, June 23rd from 5-7 p.m. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait. Funeral Mass will take place at St. Margaret Mary Church (20 Idlewood Ave., Hamilton) on Wednesday, June 24th at 10:00 a.m., same restrictions will apply at church. Entombment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family.