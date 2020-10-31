Passed away, peacefully on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Regina Gardens, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Vytautas. Elvira is survived by her sisters Rita and Toni and her nieces Ursula and Doris and nephew Peter of Germany, as well as her sister-in-law Elena of Lithuania. She will be remembered by her dear friends, Anni and Elsie. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Regina Gardens, for the care that she and her husband received. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Friends are invited to the MARLATT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 615 Main St. East, Hamilton, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 10 - 11am. Private service will follow. Please visit the Marlatt Funeral Home & Cremation Centre Facebook Page, to live stream the service at 11:30 am. Interment will take place at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery in Mississauga. Please follow the directions of funeral home staff upon arrival.