It is with broken hearts that the family announces the sudden passing of Elvis at the Toronto General Hospital on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the age of 48. Beloved husband and best friend of Christine. Proud father of Brendan and Alexa. Forever loved by his parents Ivan and Nada Podvorac. He will be dearly missed by his four legged best friend Evie. Loving nephew of Mary Malcic (Steve) and cousin of Adrian and Eric Malcic. Elvis will always be lovingly remembered by his godparents, extended family and many friends. Special thank-you to the doctors and nurses who looked after Elvis with care and compassion. Visitation at the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday from 2-9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12 noon. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund will be set up for Elvis' children.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020