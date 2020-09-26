It is with sadness and love that we celebrate the life of Emidio Masi, who died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 23, six days short of his ninety-first birthday. Emidio is predeceased by his cherished wife, Rita, (née Ciannavei). Beloved father of Lou and his wife Dayna Firth, and Remigio and his wife Annette. Loving Nonno to Rowan and Emery, and Serena and Giuliana. He is survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Maria and Lino Giordani. Emidio and Rita left Ascoli Piceno, Italy on their wedding day, April 1, 1956, arriving by ship in Canada seven days later. With the assistance of family, they established a life for themselves and their children in Hamilton. Emidio worked at Federated Genco for over 35 years and was a proud member of the United Steelworkers. Emidio was the youngest of seven children. He was better known for causing mischief with his nephews, many of whom were the same age as he, than for listening dutifully to his much older siblings. Some of the stories of the troubles he caused may not be reprinted here! Our mother would retell the story of our father in elementary school, teasing the girls who sat in front of him by pulling their hair. "He never pulled mine because he knew I would punch him!" He remained impish and childlike to the last. He entertained first his young sons, and then his grandchildren with silly faces, outlandish sounds, jokes and funny antics, often to Rita's chagrin. Emidio was one of them. When extended family visited his home each August 5 for the annual dinner to honour the feast day of St. Emidio, our father was in his glory. He would turn a blind eye to the loss of his precious tomatoes, knocked from their vines during a spirited soccer game between his nieces and nephews and their children. He would look around, nod and say, "Famiglia: this is what it's all about." In the weeks before his death, Emidio was still able to feed his rabbits and chickens, and to tend his treasured garden. On the death of his childhood sweetheart, broken-hearted, Emidio predicted that he could not survive without her for more than six months. Rita died on March 24, 2020. On the night before he died, Emidio had a light supper of pizza with his two sons, thanked them profusely for everything they had done for him, went to bed, and died in his sleep, still in his own home as he had wanted. Our family's eternal thanks to the many neighbours, friends, and relatives who looked after and were so good to Emidio, including all the nipoti, Dymphna and Wes, Mario, Luigina, and Dan, Dorina and Gildo, John, and Jay. Due to the restrictions of COVID19, private family arrangements have been entrusted to Bay Gardens Funeral Home, "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, Hamilton (905-574-0405). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Emidio's name to Diabetes Canada. Caro babbo noi ti amiamo e sappiamo che tu sarai felice quando potrai ancora una volta essere nelle braccia della tua amata. We love you, Dad, and we know that you will be happy when you are once again in your sweetheart's arms. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca