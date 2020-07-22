Passed away peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband and best friend of Ankica for 53 wonderful years. Cherished father of Emil Jr. and his wife Nancy. Proud and loving Dida of Julijana and Karmela. Dearly missed by his siblings Ivan, Tomislav, sister Kata, Mirjana and the late Ana and their families all in Croatia. In Canada, sister-in-law Slavica and the late Mirko and family, and sister-in-law Milkica and her family in Germany. Emil will be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. A loving husband, father and Dida, he will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. The family wishes to thank the incredible team at the Juravinski Hospital for all of their care and compassion. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Thursday from 5-8:30 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Croatian Catholic Church, 1883 King Street East, Hamilton on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. All visitors will be required to wear a face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. Interment at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 the maximum attendees at church and the cemetery is restricted to 50 people and masks must be worn. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired donations to the Juravinski Hospital or Holy Cross Church would be sincerely appreciated.