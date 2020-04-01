|
|
Passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 31, at the age of 101. She was predeceased by her husband Alessandro and son Liliano (Lou) Rinaldo, as well as seven brothers. She is survived by her children and their spouses Joe and Pam, Rosemary (late Liliano), Maria (late Jim), Larry, Frank and Barry. She is also survived by her grandchildren Michelle (Shawn), Lisa (John), Paula (Jake), Mark (Jen), David (Kristy) and by 14 great grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews She emigrated from Italy in 1951 with her first three children to join her husband in Cobalt Ontario. The family moved to Hamilton in 1965. Emilia was so proud of her work in nursing at Chedoke Hospital. She had also worked in a hospital in Italy during the war. She was passionate about her sewing. Her greatest joy was to have family over for her famous lasagna. We could just imagine her in heaven singing her Italian songs with Liliano playing the piano. The family is so grateful for the incredible care she has received from the staff at Macassa Lodge. Because of the current situation a memorial mass will be held at a later date. We will simply have a blessing of interment on Friday, April 3rd at Resurrection Cemetery for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers donations to the Good Shepherd, Hamilton would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 1, 2020