|
|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Emily Dorine Brough ("Dorine"). Dorine is survived by her sister Donna, sister-in-law Julie, her sons Rob (Steve), Doug, and Jim (Tammy), her daughter-in-law Kim and her grand-children Lee (Shannon) and Taylor. She is predeceased by her husband Robert W (Bob). A Celebration of Life will be held on at Caroline Place Retirement Residence, 118 Market Street, Hamilton from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020