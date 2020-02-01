|
|
On January 29, 2020, peacefully and surrounded in love, the Lord called Emily home at the age of 32. Beloved wife of Alex Lemelin. Born the youngest daughter of Luke and Hennie (Kikkert) Matter in Burlington. She grew up together with her brothers Peter (Shannon), Kyle (Melisa) and her sister Elissa (Sean). She enjoyed swimming daily in the family pool, being outside and playing many sports. Emily developed a passion for hockey playing in Flamborough, continuing at Pearson highschool, and Nipissing University. Through coaching girls hockey she was able to pass on her love for the game. Emily was actively involved with her nephews and niece Lucas, Ava, Jackson, Eli, Cohen, Max, Elijah, Lucas, and Finley. Emily married Alex in September 2018, sharing the same faith, values, goals, and interests. They enjoyed being together whether at home, hiking or out on the water kayaking. Emily quickly became the loved daughter-in-law of Jacques and Anne. Emily was a dedicated teacher with a passion for others. She began teaching overseas, and then for the Halton school board. Emily grew up going to Bethel CRC. She recently attended Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church. Family and friends will remember Emily as a fun, outgoing, caring and strong person. She will be deeply missed. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be held at Glad Tidings Pentecostal Church on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Private Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. For those who wish, donations in memory of Emily to The Carpenter Hospice or the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020