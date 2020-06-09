Emily peacefully passed away at the Juravinski Hospital on June 6, 2020 at the age of 93. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Edward (2004). Predeceased by her parents Frank and Bernice. She will be greatly missed by her children Arlene (Henry), Bernice (Tony), Edward (Liz), and Cathy. Emily is now reunited with her beloved husband Edward (2004). Proud grandmother of Andrew and Ryan. Sister of Joe (the late Peggy) and the late Frank (Diana). Sister-in-law of the late Stan (the late Ann), the late Chester (the late Mary), the late Mike (the late Mary), Frank (Irene), and the late Sam (Helen). Emily will always be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews and extended family. Emily was a loving Mom and grandmother and was proud of all of her children. When she walked into a room, she brightened it with a beautiful smile and quiet dignity. She was an eternal optimist, seeing the glass half full instead of half empty. She retired from Fraleigh Properties and also worked for Dow Leasing and the Stelco Towers. An avid animal lover to Prince, Becca, and Happy. Doing word search puzzles brought her special joy as well as watching the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and wrestling on T.V. A private family service will take place at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If desired, messages of condolence may be left at www.markeydermody.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 9, 2020.