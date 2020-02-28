|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at the Niagara Health System - St. Catharine's site on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in her 77th year. Loving mother of Karen Measel (Dwayne) and Barbara Fawcett-Van Brederode (Chris Foster). Cherished grandmother of Simone, Nicole, Renee, Danielle, Matthew, Amie, and Hailey and several great-grandchildren. Much loved sister of Merilyn Allison (late Jim) and nephews Andrew and Bruce. Predeceased by her parents, Percy and Simone Virgo. She will be sadly and dearly missed by many friends and extended family. Visitation at STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, GRIMSBY (905-945-2755) on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Grimsby Mountain Cemetery with reception to follow at the Funeral Home. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. The family would like to thank her personal support worker Shelley for her help over the last few years. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 28, 2020