Emily WELCH

Passed away peacefully at home on June 10, 2020 at the age of 95. She has gone to be reunited with her husband Edward. Loving mother of Carolyn MacKinnon (Michael), Shirley Grice (Huw), Maureen McSweeney (Joseph), and Robert Welch. Loving grandmother and great grandmother. She is predeceased by many siblings. Emily was an amazing mother who helped and was there for so many. Private family services have taken place. www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 12, 2020.
