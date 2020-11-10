Peacefully in her sleep, having completed her earthly journey beginning on April 17, 1934, Emma Elizabeth Drehmer (nee Spies) passed away in her 87th year on November 8th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Lloyd, children Kristine Kerfont (Robert), Kevin Drehmer (Melanie) and Grandchildren Levi and Maggie Drehmer. Predeceased by both parents Henry Edward Spies and Emma Margaret Spies (Richert). Sister of Charlotte (late) and Glenn Winger, and Mabel Spies. Aunt to Paul and Pamela Winger of Georgia, Elaine (Winger) and Mike DeBoer (Avilee) of Caledonia, Gary and Tracy Winger (Joshua and Megan) of Barrhaven, Brian and Chantal Winger (Benjamin, Jeremy & Danica) of Ashton. Sister-in-law of Joan (Drehmer) and David Green of Simcoe and Reta (Drehmer) and Bert Fleming of Port Dover. Aunt to Michael & Maria Green (Mekel and Jaeden) of Fort Saskatchewan, Sarah (Fleming) and Charlie Richardson (Jack and Sam) of Caledonia, and Tom and Jeannette Fleming (Nathan) of Hamilton. Emma was a faithful member of the Evangelical United Brethren Rainham White Church and Faith Centennial United Church, Selkirk Ontario. She sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School and was an active member of the United Church Women including volunteering on many catering events. A family graveside service will be held at Rainham White Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of floral arrangements, please consider the following organizations for donations in memory of Emma: Local food banks, West Haldimand General Hospital Palliative Care Unit, the Canadian Cancer Society
or Faith Centennial United Church. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville.