1/1
Emma (Spies) DREHMER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully in her sleep, having completed her earthly journey beginning on April 17, 1934, Emma Elizabeth Drehmer (nee Spies) passed away in her 87th year on November 8th, 2020. She is survived by her husband Lloyd, children Kristine Kerfont (Robert), Kevin Drehmer (Melanie) and Grandchildren Levi and Maggie Drehmer. Predeceased by both parents Henry Edward Spies and Emma Margaret Spies (Richert). Sister of Charlotte (late) and Glenn Winger, and Mabel Spies. Aunt to Paul and Pamela Winger of Georgia, Elaine (Winger) and Mike DeBoer (Avilee) of Caledonia, Gary and Tracy Winger (Joshua and Megan) of Barrhaven, Brian and Chantal Winger (Benjamin, Jeremy & Danica) of Ashton. Sister-in-law of Joan (Drehmer) and David Green of Simcoe and Reta (Drehmer) and Bert Fleming of Port Dover. Aunt to Michael & Maria Green (Mekel and Jaeden) of Fort Saskatchewan, Sarah (Fleming) and Charlie Richardson (Jack and Sam) of Caledonia, and Tom and Jeannette Fleming (Nathan) of Hamilton. Emma was a faithful member of the Evangelical United Brethren Rainham White Church and Faith Centennial United Church, Selkirk Ontario. She sang in the church choir, taught Sunday School and was an active member of the United Church Women including volunteering on many catering events. A family graveside service will be held at Rainham White Church Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In lieu of floral arrangements, please consider the following organizations for donations in memory of Emma: Local food banks, West Haldimand General Hospital Palliative Care Unit, the Canadian Cancer Society or Faith Centennial United Church. Arrangements by Hyde & Mott Chapel, Hagersville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Nov. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved