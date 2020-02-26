|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved daughter surrounded by her loving family at McMaster Children's Hospital at the tender age of 9. Loving daughter of Nathan and Josie. Cherished sister of Nathan Jr., Brittney, Marisa, Chelsie, Christiana, Michael, Johnathan and Kaylee. Beloved granddaughter of Filippo Cumbo and Linda Barlow, Christine and Tim Garrett and Richard Leet. Sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. Emma fought a courageous battle against DIPG and contributed a great deal to finding a cure. She had a great love for her family, nature, animals and will be remembered for her tenacity and how bravely she fought until the end. Special thank you to all the supportive staff at McMaster Hospital for all their care, compassion, advice and direction given to our family. Resting at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL; 43 Barton St. E., on Friday, February 28, from 4-8 p.m. Vigil prayers on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be offered at All Souls Church on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In kindness, donations to Children's Wish Foundation or McMaster Children's Hospital would be appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020