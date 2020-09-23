Passed away peacefully on September 16th in her 94th year. Predeceased by her beloved husband Alois (Lou) in 2017, son Volker (Rolf) in 1964, brothers Ernst (1999) and Alfred. Loving mother to Denise Darragh and proud grandmother of Madison and Mack. Emmy endured great hardship early in life but built a wonderful life in Canada after emigrating from Germany. She created a beautiful and loving home. Emmy was also an entrepreneur, turning her talent as a seamstress into a successful small business designing and sewing competitive figure skating costumes. She was smart, resourceful and could create something truly beautiful from nothing. She did everything with dignity, style and grace. Notably, Emmy loved swimming and until her 90's skillfully swam 100 laps of breaststroke daily, like a swan, never getting a drop of water in her hair. She was proud to pass this love of swimming onto her grandson Mack and the unique skill of swimming like a swan onto her granddaughter Madison. Emmy was Lou's side kick for 55 years. The two were inseparable and enjoyed countless road trips together across North America, exploring as much of the Continent as they possibly could. She loved to be chauffeured around by Lou. Emmy and Lou's home away from home in Port Charlotte, Florida brought her great joy, good friends and was the one place on earth she truly relaxed. She missed Lou dearly these last few years, but nothing brought her more joy than bragging about her grandchildren and their accomplishments. Her classic defense accompanied by her sly smirk was always, 'If it's true, it's not bragging'. She was genuine and kind. Emmy's strong work ethic, pursuit of excellence, creativity and comforting German dishes will be greatly missed.Mom I will miss your thoughtful guidance, love and support so much. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
We love and miss you Mom/Oma