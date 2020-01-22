|
Peacefully, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Ridgeview Long Term Care at Home in Hamilton, in her 88th year. Beloved wife for 60 years of the late Miroslav (Merrick) Turyk. Much loved mother of Jennifer (Thomson), Christine (John Bodnaruk), Jane (Rob VanWely), and Susan (Tony Aref). Devoted nanny of Tamara (David), Michael, Jennifer (Bill), Kate (Owen), David, Tanya (Matt), Merrick (Katie), Kevin (Cortney), Vanessa (Marinus), and Taryn. Cherished great-nanny of Rhys, Bryn, Tad, Ayva, Emma, Sienna, Zack, Lyla, Jenson, Hugo, Sophia, Aria, and Marinus Jr. Enid was predeceased by her brothers Raymond and Allan of England, and Eric of Australia. Enid leaves her brothers-in-law Roman (Olga) of Buffalo, and Walter (Mary) of Toronto, as well as her long time best friend Marie Rattray, and many other family and friends who knew and loved her. Born in Peterborough, England in 1932 to Dorothy and Ebenezer Cole, Enid immigrated to Canada in 1952 with her young family. Enid was a long-time employee of the City of Hamilton and the Bank of Montreal. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Ridgeview and the nurses and PSW workers in Sara Calder wing for their compassion, love and care. Visitation will be held at the Cresmount Funeral Home, 322 Fennell Avenue East, on Friday, January 24th from 6-8 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, January 25th 11:30 a.m. at Cresmount Funeral Home with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at www.cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 22, 2020