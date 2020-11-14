Passed away peacefully at his home, with his loving wife by his side on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Pina for 50 wonderful years. Cherished father of Carmine (Iwona), Angelo, Lisa and Carolina (David). Proud Nonno of Liviana, Eliara, Izabella, Nico, Andrew, Gemma, Angelina, Carmen, J.J, Simona, and Leo. Predeceased by his parents Carmine and Angiolina. Loving brother of Verina of Italy, Luigi (Josie), Fiorina (Luigi), and Alex (Pina) all of Hamilton. Bruno will always be lovingly remembered by his extended family and friends in Italy and Canada. He was a dedicated truck driver at Stelco with over 30 years of service. Married in Italy, Bruno and Pina came to Canada in May of 1970 where they started their beautiful family. A proud family man, Bruno loved time with his friends and family, drinking, eating and socializing. He enjoyed passing time watching soccer, making his own wine, playing bocce, playing cards and barbequing, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family. Over the last few years he fought valiantly with ALS, always having the love and support of his wife and children. He will be dearly missed by all of those who knew and loved him. The family wishes to thank Dr. Turnbull, Dr. Winemaker and the Palliative Care team, and a special thanks to P.S.W. Christine who lovingly cared for Bruno throughout his journey. In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario due to COVID-19, all events are restricted to a specified number of attendees. Please RSVP in advance by calling 905-547-1121. All visitors are asked to remain in their vehicles until their allotted time. Visitors are also required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Friends and family are invited to the MARKEY-DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 1774 King Street East (at Kenilworth) on Monday, November 16th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Vigil Prayers at 8:30 p.m. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A Private family Funeral Mass and interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, donations to the ALS Society of Canada would be sincerely appreciated.