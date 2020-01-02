|
We are heartbroken to announce the unexpected and sudden passing of our dear brother, brother-in-law and Zio Enrico on December 24, 2019 at the age of 51. Enrico has been reunited with his late parents, Nicolo and Concetta (Tina) and will be deeply missed by his sister Josie, brother Marco, sister-in-law Andrea and nephews Jesse and Jacob. He will be greeted with open arms in heaven by his special Nonna Rosa Ciofani. By her side will be his other grandparents (Consiglia and Giuseppe Visentini, and Giuseppe Ciofani) as well as several aunts and uncles who went before him. Enrico will also be missed by his aunts and uncles: Rocco Ciofani, Anselmo and Rolande Ciofani, Beatrice & Osvaldo DelFiacco, and Roberto and Lina Ciofani as well as many cousins in Canada, Italy and Venezuela. Enrico lived an authentic life on his own terms with little time for small talk. He had a brilliant mind, an insatiable thirst for knowledge, a wicked sense of humour and a kind heart. He was a voracious reader and an avid movie buff who reflected often, thought deeply about issues and then was happy to share his wisdom, especially with those who needed it most. He had a generous spirit and never hesitated to offer his time and expertise, particularly to those facing times of adversity; he was the ultimate friend and confidant to a wide circle of family and friends in Hamilton, Toronto and abroad. Music brought much joy to Enrico throughout his life, a passion which started as a small child playing his 45s on his portable record player. He had a diverse taste in music but for him Bruce Springsteen was the first among equals. He would travel far and wide, with his close friend Kathy Fischer, to see The Boss in concert. Enrico also had a passion for cooking, cultivated by his mother's own love and skill in the kitchen. His culinary help was always appreciated, especially his mastery of carving the turkey at Thanksgiving. The creation of the "Purple Horseshoe" vegan bakery was his unfinished entrepreneurial dream. The role that Enrico enjoyed most was that of being the coolest Zio ever to Jesse and Jacob. He was their favourite babysitter and they were the light of his life. Enrico, Jesse and Jacob would anxiously wait for the next Star Wars movie to be released and then be sure to see it together on opening week. He played games with the boys while always making sure they also captured the life lessons offered by the occasion, setting an example of kindness and independent thought. Enrico began his academic journey at Cathedral Boys High School, where he was elected valedictorian by his peers in the class of 1986. From there, Enrico went on to achieve excellence in the areas of business and finance. He completed a Bachelor of Commerce degree at McMaster University followed by a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) at the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario. His certifications in the field included Chartered Accountant (CA), Certified Financial Analyst (CFA), and Chartered Business Valuator (CBV). He worked as a freelance financial professional and in recent years also enjoyed teaching at McMaster University and George Brown College. Friends and family will be received at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton Street East (near James) on Thursday, January 2, from 4-9 p.m. and on Friday, January 3, from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Vigil prayers will take place on Friday evening at 8 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 165 Prospect Street North at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4. Cremation and inurnment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Enrico to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. May the Force be with you dear brother as you embark on this new adventure in a galaxy far, far away. Your spirit lives on in our memories and in our hearts forever.