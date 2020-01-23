|
|
We would like to express our gratitude to family and friends who surrounded us with love, sympathy and support during the recent loss of our dear brother, brother-in-law and Zio Enrico. Thank you for your generous donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Thank you as well for the floral arrangements, mass intentions, sympathy cards, visitations, calls, prayers, and words of comfort. We are grateful to Father Francesco Cucchi for the vigil prayers and funeral mass and to Father Peter Ciallella for the inurnment ceremony. Thank you to Adriano D'Alessandro and staff at Friscolanti Funeral Chapel for their compassion and support. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Anthony of Padua Parish on Saturday, January 25 at 11:30 am. The wonderful tributes to Enrico's life throughout this past month surely have him smiling upon us and we will keep him always in our hearts. With love, Josie, Marco, Andrea, Jesse and Jacob
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 23, 2020