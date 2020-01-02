|
Passed away at Juravinski Hospital, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in his 79th year. Beloved husband of Angela (nee D'Angelo) for 50 years. Loved father of Maurizio (Lefki), Nadia Jabra (Philip) and Roberto (Angela). Cherished grandfather of Sienna, Christian, Olivia and Marissa. Dear brother of Anna (late Nicola), Elio (Enrica), Ezio (Lina) and the late Maria (late Luigi) and brother-in-law of Antonietta (Giuseppe), Lucia (Matteo), Ugo (Rita), Iolanda (Tony) and Luisa (Robert). Son-in-law of Anna and the late Biagio D'Angelo. Predeceased by his parents Luisa and Angelo Aniballi. Enzo was a loving and compassionate husband, father and nonno. His bravery and strength of heart will always guide us. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. Prayer Vigil Thursday at 7:45 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church, 304 Highway #8, Stoney Creek, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.smithsfh.com