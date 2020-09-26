Peacefully at home with his family at his side after a lengthy illness on September 24, 2020 at the age of 71. Beloved husband to Elena of 49 years. Dear father to Mark (Ann-Marie), Robert (Leanne), and Paula (John Trunfio). Cherished Nonno to Amato Trunfio and Christopher Taylor. Forever loved by his siblings Antonia (John) Rosa, and Marcello (Laura). Brother-in-laws Mario Grossi, Benny (Lisa) Grossi, Tony (Maryann) Grossi, and Robert (Patricia) Grossi. Many nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. Special thanks to longtime friend Gaspare and Linda Gulotta who were by his side during this difficult time. Eric was a very talented and passionate musician for many years, that same passion and talent has been passed on to his children. He was also a devoted member of local 67 the Pipefitter's union for almost 50 years. Visitation will be held at Bay Gardens Funeral Home - "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Sunday from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, Ancaster, 11 Wilson Street West, Ancaster on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. A private family entombment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Ancaster.