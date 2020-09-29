1/1
Eric Connell PROSSER
Days after his 90th birthday, Eric's health failed precipitously and, despite the amazing nurses and physicians at Juravinski Hospital, he passed peacefully on September 23, 2020. Eric spent his final years battling Parkinson's in the care of his children, David and Jennifer Lefrancois (Bryan). Eric was predeceased by Gerda Emmy, his wife of 59 years, in 2012. Eric was born on Barclay Street in Hamilton on August 14, 1930 to William and Violet Prosser. Eric grew up on East Avenue and was the youngest of 5 children: Jean McDermott (Malcom), Helen Johnston (Fred), William (Dorothy), Margaret Mulligan (Patrick), and is survived by Bill. Eric had a quiet demeanor and an unassumingly dry humour that could bring family, coworkers and friends to tears. Eric was an usher at the Brant Inn in the early 50's. He worked for a time at Frost Steel & Wire before pursuing a career as a Registered Industrial Accountant, Chartered Professional Accountant at Retail Sales Tax Branch, Ontario Ministry of Finance. Eric was an avid reader and loved music. He loved taking the family on walks along nature trails around Hamilton and long Sunday drives that usually involved the Stoney Creek Dairy. Eric and Gerda enjoyed visiting relatives in Germany and holidays in Florida and Hawaii with family and friends. A cremation has taken place through Smith's Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Our hearts go out to all those who mourn his passing.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 29, 2020.
