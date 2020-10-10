Eric ENGEL

Passed away at the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital in Dunnville on Thursday, October 8, 2020 after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Kathy of 37 years, his sons Trevor (Elycia), Stephen, and granddaughter, Garnet as well as his sister, Verna Brown (Doug) and two brothers, Ed (Edda) and Sid (Joanne), and sister-in-law, Berny Engel and their families. Predeceased by his infant son, Ryan Adam, his brother Gary and his parents Adam and Elsie. He will be missed by Kathy's family. He is a retiree of Dofasco after 41 years of dedicated service. He was involved in Scouting in Haldimand County and a member of the Knights of Columbus of St. Stephen's Parish in Cayuga. He was a member of the Dofasco Male Chorus in which he enjoyed participating and an avid hunter and fisherman. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Chapel, 29 Cayuga St. N., Cayuga ON. The service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Stephen's Catholic Church, Cayuga. In lieu of flowers donations to Haldimand War Memorial Hospital or the Cayuga Food Bank would be appreciated by the family. Due to COVID restrictions church capacity is limited. Knowing that many people wish to pay their respects, a live stream through Zoom will be made available. Please be ready and prepared to sign in 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the ceremony. Details for logging in are available at MillerFuneralChapel.ca