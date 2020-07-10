Eric Fellows-Smith

Of Ancaster passed after a short illness July 3, 2020 at the Juravinski ICU surrounded by his family. Eric was born in London Ontario March 2, 1988 to parents Caroline Fellows-Smith and Perry Smith. Eric was born prematurely and had a cardiac condition. Eric suffered a stroke at a young age but was the best big brother to Kaleb, Chelsea and Christian. Eric, went to St. Thomas Moore where he graduated grade 12. Eric's father, Perry paused his renovation career and became the primary caregiver 24/7 after he left school since the community supports available still fell short of meeting Eric's needs. Eric loved music, nice long car rides, playing with his ball, and walks with his family. Eric is survived by his parents, Caroline and Perry, his brothers Kaleb, Christian, and his sister Chelsea. His aunt Gail and cousins James and Catherine. Thanks to the Juravinski Emergency and ICU department for their care, especially during Covid. Eric was surrounded by Love.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store