|
|
On March 7th, we said goodbye to our beloved Leafs-loving beer aficionado. Eric was born on March 1st, 1944 to Laura and Eldon Flegg, whose untimely death Eric mourned for his entire life. Eric is predeceased by his siblings, Beverly and Kelvin. Eric was undoubtedly a no-nonsense person, but those who knew him easily recognized that in addition to his strength, Eric was a generous and benevolent man. His commitment to Laura's husband Harvey and his soft spot for animals, most recently Turbo, were evidence of his compassionate nature. In 1981, "Mr. Hamilton" met his best friend, Bernice. After quickly earning the acceptance and love of Bapcia, Dziadziu, Mary, and Michael, Eric and Bernice were married, and remained happily so for 37 years. Eric was incredibly proud of his children, Tasha and Jim, in whom he instilled his integrity, sense of humour, and strong work ethic. Tasha's marriage to Rory, whom Eric completely adored, and the birth of Jim's first child, Aidan, prompted Eric to buy a cottage on Rice Lake. His summer home was soon filled with more grandchildren—Owen, Quinnley, Kellan, Lyla, and Vivian. Their cottage memories with Papa—boating, fishing, tubing, and roasting marshmallows—have enriched their lives immeasurably. Since his retirement from Mohawk College, where he taught Industrial Engineering for over 25 years, Eric delighted in travelling with Bernice and, often, his entourage of loyal ladies. The "Kijiji King's" gregarious nature quickly won over those he met, whether it be at the gym, St. Ann church, or one of his many favourite restaurant hangouts. Eric's affability also helps explain the steady stream of family and friends who frequented the Flegg's cottage and home. Eric's family feels tremendous gratitude for the first responders, the ICU staff at St. Joseph's Healthcare, and family doctor Bonnie Loewith. Eric's absence is deeply felt by his aforementioned family, as well as Danielle (whom he loved tremendously), his nieces, nephews, and countless friends. We love you Eric/Dad/Papa. Your legacy will carry on in those whose lives you touched. Visitation will take place on Thursday, March 12 from 2-4 and 7-9 at Dodsworth and Brown, Ancaster (378 Wilson St. E.). The funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Church in Ancaster. Directly following the mass, a celebration of life will be held at Southcote 53 (Garner Rd.). In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Boys and Girls Clubs of Hamilton: Skate the Dream and the S.P.C.A.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 11, 2020