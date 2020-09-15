1/1
Eric George Pridmore
1943-03-12 - 2020-09-14
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Eric in his 77th year. He was a devoted husband of Eleanor (Goodfellow) for 51 happy years. Proud father of Ian and David (Pamela) and grandfather of Harrison and Montgomery. He loved his siblings and their spouses John (Betty), Ann (Gary), Steven (Dianne), Michael (Cathy) and brother-in-law Jim Pinnegar (Peggy) and all his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents George and Reta. He enjoyed the many customers from his years as a co-owner of the Squire Barber Shop in Westdale. He had fond memories of his years golfing at Beverly Golf Club and the lasting friendships he made there. He looked forward to the weekly fellowship at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Ancaster. Cremation has taken place and friends are invited to a visitation at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, Ancaster Chapel, 378 Wilson Street East, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Covid 19 social distancing protocols will be in place. A private family service will be held on Thursday, September 17 followed by interment at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Cemetery in Ancaster. Donations in Eric's memory may be made to the Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice Hamilton or the Canadian Cancer Society.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - ANCASTER
378 WILSON ST EAST
Ancaster, ON L9G 2C2
