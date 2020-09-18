Words cannot express our profound sense of loss with his passing on Monday September 14, 2020. Eric at the age of 32, was the devoted and much loved son of Dilva and Ian O'Reilly. Proud brother of Neil. Cherished grandson of Luigia Padovan and Glenda O'Reilly. Loving nephew of Patrizia Desjardins and Una-May O'Reilly-LeBaron. Forever in the hearts of his extended family, friends and colleagues. Eric was a particularly bright child, always very near the top of the class. He excelled in Math and Sciences and had several scholarships when entering Waterloo University where he graduated with a degree in Math and Chemistry. After a year of working in software QC he attended UBC graduating with a Law degree. Another milestone was achieving his Private Pilot's License at age 17. Eric was an intense and loyal individual with passion for; Tennis, Skiing, Nature and History. He also loved chilling on the beach with a Frisbee, Soccer or Football. He played guitar and was working on the basics of keyboards over the last few months. Eric was well known for his insightful and well-read opinions on a wide range of topics and was frequently happy to engage with somewhat contrarian views. Recently he had been working for a small security software firm and enjoyed the opportunity for difficult problem solving that the job brought. Our thanks to those friends in Ottawa who offered him this opportunity and supported him when he was there (pre-Covid). One happy consequence of Covid is that Eric had been living at home the last six months and so we saw and interacted with him daily. He had so much potential for a happy future which we are now left to imagine. He left us far too soon. Visitation at Bay Gardens Funeral Home "William J. Markey Chapel", 947 Rymal Road East, HAMILTON (905.574.0405) on Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Private cremation to follow. For those who wish, send Eric your private prayers and mass offerings or memorial donations to Hamilton Burlington SPCA or Hamilton Conservation Foundation. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
