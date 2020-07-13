Born February 28, 1935, in Vienna, Austria peacefully passed away at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland, Ontario July 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Antje Schenkel (nee Bock) married 57 years. Brother to the late Heinrich Schenkel, leaves behind his two sisters, Traudi Wess (Switzerland) and Christine Berger (Austria). Loving father of Caroline (Greg Breadman) and Elizabeth (Scott Beaumont). Beloved grandfather to Derek and Jack. We remember his journey of kindness and generosity of helping others. A steadfast companion and mentor to his family. Strong and determined against his fight of Parkinson's. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. With respect for Covid19 regulations and by request of the family, there will be an immediate family service at this time. Donations to the United Mennonite Home in Vineland and Parkinson's Research in memory of Erich Schenkel would be greatly appreciated by the family. A special thank you to our amazing mom for all her support and ongoing daily care for our father. The family also thanks the incredible staff at the United Mennonite Home for all they did for dad the past five years. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca