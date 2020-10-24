After a valiant effort it is with profound sadness we announce that our wife and mother Erika succumbed to her battle with cancer on October 15, 2020 in her 81st year. Born February 16, 1940 in Lenggries, Germany, she came to Canada at 16 following her mother and brothers. Settling in Hamilton, it is where she met her husband and where they raised their family. We will miss her feistiness, courage, strong will and determination in all she accomplished. If ever there was a consistent underdog at cards or boardgames, as she would always proclaim "I love this game but this game doesn't love me", she was unabated in her goal to come out on top. Left to mourn are her husband of 55 years, Paul and sons/daughter-in-law, Steven and Michael (Rheanna) and adored grandchildren Madelyn and Marcus. Cremation has taken place with no funeral service planned. The family wishes to thank all those who expressed their condolences at the time of her passing. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."



