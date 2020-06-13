Schrader, Erika Passed away peacefully on June 10th in her 95th year at Henley House, St.Catharines. Beloved mother to Ingrid, husband Ted (Myrtle Beach, SC) and predeceased by husband Karl. Very proud Oma to Jeremy, wife Kim (Kincardine, ON) and Adam (Tulsa, OK). 2-Oma will be greatly missed by her three great grandchildren Parker, Stella & Travis. She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her long time companion Les (Lad), his children and grandchildren. Erika's family will be happy to receive family & friends at a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Thank you to the LHIN staff, ParaMed Health nurses, & Care Partners PSW's that gave us so much support over the past several months.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 13, 2020.