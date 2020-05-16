Surrounded by the love of her family, Erin is now safe in the arms of Jesus after a courageous battle with cancer. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband Brandon, and their three kids Rylan, Kaden, and Aliya. Precious daughter to Harry and Jeanette Groenewegen, and daughter-in-law to Paul (deceased) and Sharon Brodie. Beloved sister and aunt to Sandi and Mike Tigchelaar and children Ezra, Kalem, and Denver; Tim and Wendy Groenewegen and children Kerrington, Esona, and Precious; Lindsay and Nick Lenos and children Camden, Easton, and Brenden, and sister-in-law to Fallon Brodie, Shannon Brodie, and Pam Stubbs. Cherished Granddaughter to Sena Bisschop and Jack Brodie. Isaiah 41:10 Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous hand. A private family service and interment will be held; a Service of Remembrance will be offered at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Calvin Christian School, the "In Memorial Fund". Go to ccshamilton.ca and click on the Donation button to donate. If desired, online condolences may be made at cresmountfennellchapel.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 16, 2020.