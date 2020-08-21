At the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie, Erna found her peace, on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Herbert, and siblings Reinholt, Ferdinand, Wilhemina, Maria and Elisabeth. Loving mother of Ingrid (Arnulf) Ganser of Salzburg Austria and Christa (Lyle) Sowden of Grimsby. Dear Oma of Stefanie (Mikel) Fleimisch, Alexandra (Michael) Redemann, Maximilian (Tuba) Ganser and Kelly (Christopher) Busch, and dear Uhr-Oma of Sophie, Marlena, Anna, Tim, Mete, Emily and Teo. Born in the German community of Gassendorf and surviving the many horrors of war, Erna and Herbert emigrated to Canada in 1957 and settled in Hamilton with their two young children. She was always hard-working, both in the house and in several other occupations. Erna had many skills and interests, among them, she was a talented baker, excellent cook, did amazing petit point, was an avid knitter and loved the opera. She was a devoted walker and always advocated healthy living. She adored all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends were always welcome at her home on Buckingham Drive; everyone enjoyed her meals and cakes. As explicitly instructed by Erna, the family will hold a private Champagne-filled celebration of her life. Schlaf in Ruhe, Liebe Mutti.