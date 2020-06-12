Ernest Alexander Hampel
It is with great sadness that our family announces Ernie's passing on June 5, 2020 at the much too early age of 59. Ernie will be remembered as a humble, generous man with an endearing smile, unifying humor and a genuine, respectful nature. Guided by his faith and values, Dad was dedicated to ensuring his family could have the best life possible. His values spread well beyond his family, inspiring many along his 32 year journey at Boehringer Ingelheim fighting for accessible healthcare for Canadians. His infectious passion leaves his legacy in good hands. He was a best friend and devoted husband to Doris, a perfect Dad to Alex (Emily), Aaron and Austin, beloved brother to Vicky (Ron) and Susie (Rob), caring brother in-law to Carola and Rob, and a loving, supportive uncle to seven. Dad, you have given us and the world so many blessings, and a pair of shoes that the three of us can only hope to fill. Your lasting memory will live on through us, and we will continue to make you proud. We promise to share your faith and positivity with the rest of the world, because no one else was lucky enough to have you as a Dad. Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. We encourage anyone who would like to show their support to make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 12, 2020.
