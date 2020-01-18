|
|
BULL, Ernest Gordon - Gone to join the love of his life, Lucia (November 8th, 2019), in eternal happiness. It is with great sorrow that the family of Ernest Gordon Bull announces his sudden passing at home on January 11th, 2020 in his 78th year. Born in Hamilton on July 20, 1941. Predeceased by his parents Gordon and Winifred Bull. Cherished by his children Michael (Delena) and Natalie, and by grandsons Matthew and Nicolas. Loving brother of Jim (Rose) Bull, Robert (Linda) Bull and Debbie Bull. Ernest will also be fondly remembered by his many cousins, nephews and nieces, extended family and many friends. Visitations will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 135 Livingston Ave, GRIMSBY on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 7-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at ST. JOSEPH'S ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH on Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 at 11 am and A Celebration of Life will follow. Donations can be made to HEART AND STROKE FOUNDATION OF ONTARIO in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 18, 2020