Yellow, Ernest May 26, 1930 - May 25, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Albright Manor, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Frances (nee Tait) for over 65 years. Loved father of John Yellow (Colleen), Mary Dancer (Jeff) and the late Geoff Yellow (late Nancy). Cherished grandfather of Heather (Dustin), Dave (Shelby), Brett (Sylvia), Rob (Alyssa), Matthew and Jordan and great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren. Ernie was a long time employee of Stelco and enjoyed many years singing with the Grimsby Knights of Harmony. Private family cremation with interment at St. Andrew's Churchyard Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to the Alzheimer Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 27, 2020.