February 24, 1941 - September 9, 2020 With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Ernesto "Ernie" Aquino Cabling of Hamilton, Ontario. After a stroke in February and several months of declining health, Ernie passed away peacefully with his beloved wife, of 50 years, and their children by his side. Ernie was born in Panan, Botolan, Zambales, Philippines on Feb 24th 1941, to father Justiniano Cabling and mother Asunción Aquino. The forth of ten children, Ernie predeceased his siblings, Lilia Cabling, Jesus Cabling , Teofilo Cabling, Angelita Cabling Veviro, Leopoldo Cabling, and survived by Linda Cabling Dantay, Bonifacio Cabling , Ma.Annie Cabling Abdon, Jose Cabling. He was loved and will be missed by all his siblings and their families. In 1970, Ernie joined his sweetheart (since the age of 6) in Canada and got married at St. Charles Catholic Church. Together they built a life in Hamilton and set down new roots. He enjoyed his job as a paramedic with Superior Ambulance for 27 years. His partners and fellow co-workers made the long shifts manageable and because of his outgoing personality, Ernie was always a welcome face around the hospitals. Ernie was an active member of his community. To some, he was even called "the father of golf to Filipinos in Hamilton". Since golf was a passion of Ernie's since a young age, he loved to surround himself with others that loved the game too. Ernie was a founding officer of NARA in Hamilton, an original committee member of FIGNA as well as a Chairman of Sports board member for the PCA of Hamilton. His grandchildren keep him young at heart. Supporting his kids every chance he got, no matter how far a distance he had to travel to get to them. He was the chef, the baby sitter, the driver, the playmate and just an all around fun "Tata". Ernie is survived by his wife Edith Sarmiento Cabling; his daughter Eileen (with husband Donald Presto of California) and son Justin (with wife Nessely Sunga of Hamilton) and his 6 grandchildren; Drake, Olivia, Colin, Ethan, Jaida and Jaxson. He will be truly missed by so many and loved forever by is entire family. A memorial service to honor his life will be held on Thursday, September 24th, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at Bay Gardens Funeral Home on 947 Rymal Rd E, Hamilton.