1928-2020 Ernie passed away peacefully in his 92nd year, on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Arbour Creek Long Term Centre, Hamilton, with his soul mate and wife Dixie by his side. Ernie is survived by the loves of his life, to which he always referred; his beloved wife Dixie of 63 years, his son Kim Aumais (Joanne), his daughter Bambi Cumming (Ian) and by his five loves who called him Wadoo, grandchildren Jordan, Fraser, Sheldon, Nathan and Rachel. Also survived by his brother Don Aumais (Ruth) and his sister Marlene Wingfield (George). Predeceased by his mother Blanche Bradford. You are forever in our hearts. Ernie was a longstanding member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 622, Stoney Creek. The family would like to say a special thank you to all the Staff at Arbour Creek Care Centre, Hamilton, for the wonderful care he was given. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Ernie's Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, 12 King St E., Stoney Creek, on Saturday, February 8th from 1-4 p.m. If desired, as an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Hamilton-Halton Alzheimer's Society. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 5, 2020