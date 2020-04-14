|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ernino, on April 12, 2020 in his 85th Year. Ernino was the second born of seven children to Giuseppe and Anna Testardi, in Mosciano Sant. Angelo, Abruzzo, Italy. He passed peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife Clara, with whom he had a beautiful marriage of love for over 65 years. Loving father of Joe (Tracie), Anna and Tiziana (Orlando). Sadly, missed and cherished nonno of Stephanie (Carmine), Michelle (Arthur), Lisa (Jeff), Alex (Josh), Natalie and Emma. Adored by his great-grandchildren, Marisa, Anthony, Cristina, Victoria, Alek and Penelope. He was a loving zio to many nieces and nephews and dear brother-in-law to Ginaldo (Elda), Armando (Irma) in Hamilton. Also survived by his two brothers, Luigi, Fernando and sister Maria Pia and their loving families in Italy. He will be sadly missed by many family friends and neighbors, including many parishioners of All Souls Parish, where he proudly served as an usher for many years. Also loved and will be greatly missed by many friends in England. Ernino and his family came to Canada from Italy in 1967, in search of a new and better life for his family's future. He was happiest when all the family got together, where he instilled in all of us an amazing aura of affection, love, respect in traditions and values and the importance of family. Ernino will always be remembered for his zest for life, his wonderful laughter and he would brighten up any room. Ernino was a true patriarch, who always prided in his family achievements, loved them all dearly and will be forever an inspiration to his family for a life well lived. We would like to express special thanks to the amazing medical staff at the General Hospital and Dundurn Place for their care and, who provided comfort and compassion in his final days. As with everything else in his life, Ernino dealt with his illness with courage, grace and perseverance. Please do not send flowers. In lieu, a donation can be made in his memory to the Diabetes Society. Due to COVID-19 and the mandated health restrictions, a private service has been reserved for designated family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, which will be announced.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020