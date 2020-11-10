It's with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Ervin (Ippy) Adams in his 91st year. Beloved husband to Elizabeth (Betty) and father to Les (Susie) and Darryl (June). Predeceased by daughter Evie (Jeff). Loving grandfather (Pa) to seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and one grand dog. Will also be missed by many extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the War Amps is sincerely appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store