1931-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that Erwin Greve passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband and best friend of Lisa (Meine Solde). Predeceased by his brothers Odo, Gustav and Rainer. He will be missed by his sister-in-law Anneliese; Uncle to Roy (Anne) and Rita, Thomas and Tanya. Will be missed by great nieces Kali, Kristin, Jessie, Samantha, Elisabeth and Kathryn. He will also be missed by his close friends Gord and Irene, Manfred and Brigitte. Erwin retired from Dofasco in 1992, he also taught drafting at Mohawk college. He loved sports (Skiing, Tennis and Golf) and was a fantastic wood worker. He enjoyed travelling and lived life to the fullest. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday March 7th at 11:00AM with a reception to follow at noon. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a donations can be made to the Lung Health Foundation.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 29, 2020